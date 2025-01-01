$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Rubicon Deluxe
520
2020 Honda Rubicon Deluxe
520
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda Foreman Rubicon 520 Deluxe combines rugged capability with premium comfort and style, making it one of the most well-rounded ATVs in its class. Powered by a reliable 518cc Honda fuel-injected engine, the Rubicon 520 delivers strong torque and consistent performance — whether you’re trail riding, hauling gear, or tackling tough jobs around the property.
This Deluxe edition stands out with upgraded aluminum wheels, painted bodywork, and a full digital display. The Electric Shift Program (ESP) gives you push-button control over gear changes, while the fully independent rear suspension (IRS) offers a smoother ride and better handling across rough terrain.
Equipped with selectable 2WD/4WD, a front differential lock, and Honda’s renowned automatic DCT transmission, the Rubicon offers versatile performance with a rugged drivetrain built to last. It’s also utility-ready with heavy-duty racks and strong towing capacity — perfect for hunting trips, farm work, or backwoods adventures.
Built with legendary Honda reliability and low-maintenance design, the 2020 Rubicon 520 Deluxe is a smart choice for riders who want durability, comfort, and top-tier features in one dependable package.
Contact us today for financing, trade-in evaluations, or delivery options anywhere in Canada. Whether for work or play, the Rubicon is ready when you are.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports
Email 7 Nations Power Sports
7 Nations Power Sports
Call Dealer
780-781-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-781-1511