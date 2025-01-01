2020 Honda Rubicon Deluxe

Menu
<p data-start=138 data-end=511>The 2020 Honda Foreman Rubicon 520 Deluxe combines rugged capability with premium comfort and style, making it one of the most well-rounded ATVs in its class. Powered by a reliable 518cc Honda fuel-injected engine, the Rubicon 520 delivers strong torque and consistent performance — whether you’re trail riding, hauling gear, or tackling tough jobs around the property.</p><p data-start=138 data-end=511> </p><p data-start=513 data-end=829>This Deluxe edition stands out with upgraded aluminum wheels, painted bodywork, and a full digital display. The Electric Shift Program (ESP) gives you push-button control over gear changes, while the fully independent rear suspension (IRS) offers a smoother ride and better handling across rough terrain.</p><p data-start=513 data-end=829> </p><p data-start=831 data-end=1171>Equipped with selectable 2WD/4WD, a front differential lock, and Honda’s renowned automatic DCT transmission, the Rubicon offers versatile performance with a rugged drivetrain built to last. It’s also utility-ready with heavy-duty racks and strong towing capacity — perfect for hunting trips, farm work, or backwoods adventures.</p><p data-start=831 data-end=1171> </p><p data-start=1173 data-end=1379>Built with legendary Honda reliability and low-maintenance design, the 2020 Rubicon 520 Deluxe is a smart choice for riders who want durability, comfort, and top-tier features in one dependable package.</p><p data-start=1173 data-end=1379> </p><p data-start=91 data-end=410> </p><p data-start=1381 data-end=1539>Contact us today for financing, trade-in evaluations, or delivery options anywhere in Canada. Whether for work or play, the Rubicon is ready when you are.</p>

Vehicle Description

