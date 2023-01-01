Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

72,788 KM

Details Description Features

$27,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 10182303
  2. 10182303
  3. 10182303
  4. 10182303
  5. 10182303
  6. 10182303
  7. 10182303
  8. 10182303
  9. 10182303
  10. 10182303
  11. 10182303
  12. 10182303
  13. 10182303
  14. 10182303
  15. 10182303
  16. 10182303
  17. 10182303
  18. 10182303
  19. 10182303
  20. 10182303
Contact Seller
Sale

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10182303
  • Stock #: PM1906
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU972862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,788 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
Grey
Beige
Platinum Silver
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
IRON GRAY
FIERY RED
Requires Subscription
INTENSE BLUE
LAVA ORANGE
THE DENIM
TYPHOON SILVER
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

2019 BMW X5
75,787 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey
99,487 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloster
114,624 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory