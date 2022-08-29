$25,500+ tax & licensing
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
Location
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
40,548KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9220507
- Stock #: 22-0179
- VIN: KMHD84LF1LU975083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,548 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
