2020 Hyundai Elantra

40,548 KM

Details Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

40,548KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220507
  • Stock #: 22-0179
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1LU975083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0179
  • Mileage 40,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

