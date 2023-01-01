2020 Hyundai Venue

$23,997 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 8 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9936206

9936206 Stock #: PW0526

PW0526 VIN: KMHRB8A32LU041201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW0526

Mileage 76,846 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Cloth Seat Trim Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT BLACK A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Polar White SPACE BLACK FIERY RED Acid Yellow INTENSE BLUE TYPHOON SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.