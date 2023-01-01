$56,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX80
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2020 Infiniti QX80 7 Passenger Luxe comes powered by a 5.6L V8 engine, paired with a smooth seven speed automatic transmission, producing 400HP! In addition, the QX80 comes with:Navigation SystemBluetoothe hands-free phone systemPush buttun start17 Bose speakersApple car play & Andriod AutoHeated steering wheelHeated seatsBackup collision interventionBlind spot warningAll this and more, the 2020 Infiniti QX80 7-Passenger Luxe is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.
