Our 2020 Infiniti QX80 7 Passenger Luxe comes powered by a 5.6L V8 engine, paired with a smooth seven speed automatic transmission, producing 400HP! In addition, the QX80 comes with:Navigation SystemBluetoothe hands-free phone systemPush buttun start17 Bose speakersApple car play & Andriod AutoHeated steering wheelHeated seatsBackup collision interventionBlind spot warningAll this and more, the 2020 Infiniti QX80 7-Passenger Luxe is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.

2020 Infiniti QX80

61,642 KM

Details

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX80

2020 Infiniti QX80

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,642KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2NCXL9470355

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2020 Infiniti QX80 7 Passenger Luxe comes powered by a 5.6L V8 engine, paired with a smooth seven speed automatic transmission, producing 400HP! In addition, the QX80 comes with:Navigation SystemBluetoothe hands-free phone systemPush buttun start17 Bose speakersApple car play & Andriod AutoHeated steering wheelHeated seatsBackup collision interventionBlind spot warningAll this and more, the 2020 Infiniti QX80 7-Passenger Luxe is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
All Season Floor Mats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Package AA00 w/No Options
Roof Rail Cross Bars
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Graphite
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Champagne Quartz Metallic
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK OBSIDIAN
WHEAT
WELCOME LIGHTING
HERMOSA BLUE PEARL
ILLUMINATED KICKPLATES
SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Semi-aniline leather-appointed seating
Liquid Platinum Metallic
Front collision mitigation
COULIS RED PEARL
Aerial View Display System
Graphite Shadow Metallic
MINERAL BLACK METALLIC
MOONSTONE WHITE PEARL

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2020 Infiniti QX80