2020 Jeep Cherokee

37,331 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,331KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6090210
  Stock #: PT7363
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX3LD517786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside of our 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in Hyrdo Blue Pearl and feel at home! It's powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 engine that produces 271 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 9-Speed automatic transmission. The dazzling alloy wheels, LED lighting, rear spoiler, and roof rails heighten the sporty vibe of this 4WD 5 passenger SUV! 

 

Open the door to our Trailhawk and find a world of comfort and convenience with leather seating, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls. It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, an AM/FM radio that is XM radio ready, AUX/USB ports for mobile devices, ambient LED interior lighting, and an impressive sound system. 

 

You'll drive confidently knowing our Jeep has a wide variety of safety features that includes Select-Terrain (auto, snow, sport, sand/mud), a back-up camera, a fleet of advanced airbags throughout the vehicle, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing. 

 

Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
WiFi Hotspot
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
9-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

