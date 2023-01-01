$37,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
$37,997
- Listing ID: 9792769
- Stock #: PW6188
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX7LD616188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,200 KM
Vehicle Description
PW6188 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in a bold black exterior, VIN 1C4PJMBX7LD616188. This compact SUV is designed for drivers seeking a perfect blend of off-road capability, comfort, and advanced technology, making it an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts and urban dwellers alike. The Cherokee Trailhawk is powered by a 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 engine, delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience. Its Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4 system, Selec-Terrain traction control system, and off-road suspension make it an ideal choice for conquering challenging terrain. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating, the user-friendly Uconnect infotainment system featuring an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Trailhawk trim also offers convenient features like a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety is a priority in the 2020 Cherokee Trailhawk, which comes equipped with features like electronic stability control, electronic roll mitigation, and a suite of available advanced safety features, including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning. The rugged exterior showcases 17-inch aluminum wheels, the iconic seven-slot Jeep grille, and red tow hooks, making a bold statement on the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own this rugged and versatile 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk a perfect partner for off-road adventures and daily commutes alike.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.
Vehicle Features
