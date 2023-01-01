Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

59,200 KM

Details Description Features

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

Sale

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

59,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9792769
  • Stock #: PW6188
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7LD616188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,200 KM

Vehicle Description

PW6188 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in a bold black exterior, VIN 1C4PJMBX7LD616188. This compact SUV is designed for drivers seeking a perfect blend of off-road capability, comfort, and advanced technology, making it an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts and urban dwellers alike. The Cherokee Trailhawk is powered by a 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 engine, delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience. Its Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4 system, Selec-Terrain traction control system, and off-road suspension make it an ideal choice for conquering challenging terrain. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating, the user-friendly Uconnect infotainment system featuring an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Trailhawk trim also offers convenient features like a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety is a priority in the 2020 Cherokee Trailhawk, which comes equipped with features like electronic stability control, electronic roll mitigation, and a suite of available advanced safety features, including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning. The rugged exterior showcases 17-inch aluminum wheels, the iconic seven-slot Jeep grille, and red tow hooks, making a bold statement on the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own this rugged and versatile 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk a perfect partner for off-road adventures and daily commutes alike.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Axle Ratio
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Trailer Tow Group

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Technology Group
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Safetytec Group
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Velvet Red Pearl
Hydro Blue Pearl
Automatic Parking
9-Speed A/T
Comfort & Convenience Group
Mopar rock rails
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Light Brownstone Pearl
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
OLIVE GREEN PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZE TRAILHAWK
quick order package 27E Trailhawk
Requires Subscription
Trailhawk Discount Credit
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

