2020 Jeep Gladiator
57,321KM
Used
- Stock #: PW4104
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG5LL104104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Convertible Hardtop
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Tires: 245/75R17 Highway-Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
