2020 Jeep Gladiator

$53,991 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8953531

8953531 Stock #: PW4104

PW4104 VIN: 1C6HJTAG5LL104104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,321 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs) Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Convertible Hardtop A/T M/T Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Tires: 245/75R17 Highway-Terrain Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.