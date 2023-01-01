Menu
2020 Jeep Gladiator

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9997151
  • Stock #: PW37103
  • VIN: 1C6JJTBG3LL137103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW37103
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PW37103 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, with VIN 1C6JJTBG3LL137103, is a rugged and capable pickup truck that combines the iconic Jeep design with the versatility of a truck bed. This particular Gladiator Rubicon comes in a crisp white exterior, giving it a clean and stylish look. With its off-road capabilities, the Gladiator Rubicon is ready to tackle any adventure. It features a robust suspension system, high ground clearance, and aggressive off-road tires to handle challenging terrains. The truck bed provides ample space for hauling cargo and equipment, making it practical for both work and play. The interior of the Gladiator Rubicon offers a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, complete with modern technology and convenience features. Additionally, the Rubicon trim includes specific off-road enhancements such as locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting sway bars, and skid plates for enhanced off-road performance. Whether you're traversing off-road trails or cruising on the highway, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon delivers a unique combination of capability, style, and versatility.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spray-in bedliner

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Dual Top Group
Telematics
Safety Group
Smoker's Group
BLACK
Quick Order Package 23R
Quick Order Package 24R
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Dark Saddle/Black
Led Headlights
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Firecracker Red
LED Lighting Group
Gobi
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
STING-GREY
PUNK N METALLIC
Steel Front Bumper
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
Auxiliary Switch Group
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
HARDTOP HEADLINER
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM
MOPAR HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER
BRIGHT MOPAR DOOR SILL GUARDS
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Hex MOPAR Body Side Graphic
BLACK STITCHED LEATHER MOPAR UPGRADE
MOPAR JEEP GRILLE HOOD GRAPHIC
STAR MOPAR BODY SIDE GRAPHIC
Gator
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM
Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail
Leather-Faced Seats w/Rubicon & Utility Grid
Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop
Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo & Utility Grid
MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap
MOPAR Interior Assist Handles
Retro MOPAR Body Side Graphic
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW All-Terrain
MOPAR Mesh Sun Bonnet
MOPAR Solid Sun Bonnet
MOPAR SATIN BLACK GRILLE
Black Perforated Leather MOPAR Upgrade
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUM

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

