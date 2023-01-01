$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3031
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9997151
- Stock #: PW37103
- VIN: 1C6JJTBG3LL137103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW37103
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PW37103 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, with VIN 1C6JJTBG3LL137103, is a rugged and capable pickup truck that combines the iconic Jeep design with the versatility of a truck bed. This particular Gladiator Rubicon comes in a crisp white exterior, giving it a clean and stylish look. With its off-road capabilities, the Gladiator Rubicon is ready to tackle any adventure. It features a robust suspension system, high ground clearance, and aggressive off-road tires to handle challenging terrains. The truck bed provides ample space for hauling cargo and equipment, making it practical for both work and play. The interior of the Gladiator Rubicon offers a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, complete with modern technology and convenience features. Additionally, the Rubicon trim includes specific off-road enhancements such as locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting sway bars, and skid plates for enhanced off-road performance. Whether you're traversing off-road trails or cruising on the highway, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon delivers a unique combination of capability, style, and versatility.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.