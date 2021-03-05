2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **
2020 JEEP GRAND GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK V6 3.6 LITER AUTOMATIC AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS ROOF RACK FOG LIGHTS TINTED GLASS MUD FLAPS ALLOY WHEELS HAS FACTORY WARRANTY CLEAN CARFAX COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY
EASY FINANCING BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!
NO HIDDEN FEES….
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4