2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13,500 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

Laredo

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

13,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7090630
  • Stock #: L17463A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Description

For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Granite Crystal Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black Rear Fascia Step Pad Front Heated Seats ...

