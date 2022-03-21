Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

65,170 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 8741462
  2. 8741462
  3. 8741462
  4. 8741462
  5. 8741462
  6. 8741462
  7. 8741462
  8. 8741462
  9. 8741462
  10. 8741462
  11. 8741462
  12. 8741462
  13. 8741462
  14. 8741462
  15. 8741462
  16. 8741462
  17. 8741462
  18. 8741462
  19. 8741462
  20. 8741462
  21. 8741462
  22. 8741462
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,170KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8741462
  • Stock #: PO30692
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1LC230692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PO30692
  • Mileage 65,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes well equipped with power heated/vented cloth seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel, cruise control, collision detection technology, dual climate control, navigation, Sirius XM capability, A/C, ECO mode, parking detection system, paddle gear shifts and more!Power delivery is handled by a 6.4L V8 producing 475 hp @6000 rpm and 470 ft-lb @4300 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is an 8-Speed A/T transmission. The Grand Cherokee can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 20" x 10" Satin Carbon Split-Spoke Alum
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 42,415 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 56,196 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX60
131,407 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory