2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
- Listing ID: 8741462
- Stock #: PO30692
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1LC230692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PO30692
- Mileage 65,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes well equipped with power heated/vented cloth seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel, cruise control, collision detection technology, dual climate control, navigation, Sirius XM capability, A/C, ECO mode, parking detection system, paddle gear shifts and more!Power delivery is handled by a 6.4L V8 producing 475 hp @6000 rpm and 470 ft-lb @4300 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is an 8-Speed A/T transmission. The Grand Cherokee can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.
Vehicle Features
