
Norden Volkswagen
2020 Jeep Wrangler

60,128KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9485910
- Stock #: 23TA1153A
- VIN: 1C4GJXAN7LW177595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 60,128 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5Edmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P245/75R17 All Season
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
GVWR: 2
000 lbs)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
267 KGS (5
