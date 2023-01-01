$77,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
Location
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2960
$77,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,519KM
Used
VIN SALEP7EU9L2028211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L235852A
- Mileage 25,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Turbo/Supercharged
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
$77,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
855-996-2960
2020 Land Rover Defender