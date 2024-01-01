Menu
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the midsize luxury SUV segment, offering a seamless fusion of opulence, capability, and cutting-edge technology. Distinguished by its sleek and athletic exterior design, the Range Rover Sport HST commands attention with its commanding presence and signature Range Rover styling cues. Under the hood, the HST model is powered by a potent 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, delivering a robust 395 horsepower and providing impressive acceleration and efficiency. Inside the lavishly appointed cabin, the Range Rover Sport HST envelops occupants in premium comfort and refinement, featuring Windsor leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and four-zone automatic climate control. The HST trim level comes generously equipped with an array of advanced features, including a dual-screen Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, a power tailgate, and a suite of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. With its combination of luxurious appointments, dynamic performance, and advanced technology features, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST offers an unparalleled driving experience for those seeking the ultimate in luxury and capability.

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the midsize luxury SUV segment, offering a seamless fusion of opulence, capability, and cutting-edge technology. Distinguished by its sleek and athletic exterior design, the Range Rover Sport HST commands attention with its commanding presence and signature Range Rover styling cues. Under the hood, the HST model is powered by a potent 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, delivering a robust 395 horsepower and providing impressive acceleration and efficiency. Inside the lavishly appointed cabin, the Range Rover Sport HST envelops occupants in premium comfort and refinement, featuring Windsor leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and four-zone automatic climate control. The HST trim level comes generously equipped with an array of advanced features, including a dual-screen Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, a power tailgate, and a suite of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. With its combination of luxurious appointments, dynamic performance, and advanced technology features, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST offers an unparalleled driving experience for those seeking the ultimate in luxury and capability.At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed Business*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Blind Spot Assist
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured roof
Heated windscreen

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tow Hitch Receiver

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
FUJI WHITE
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Soft Door Close
Towing Pack
Smoker's Pack
Fixed Side Steps
Premium Carpet Mats
Activity Key
Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
Turbo/Supercharged
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Deployable Side Steps
Drive Pro Pack
EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
Cabin Air Ionisation
INDUS SILVER METALLIC
GRAND BLACK VENEER
PARK PRO PACK
CD/DVD Player
Domestic Plug Sockets
Four-Zone Climate Control
Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment
Extended Dark Engine Turned Aluminum Trim Finisher
Extended Carbon Fibre Trim Finisher
DRIVER ASSIST PACK
21" FULL SIZE SPARE WHEEL
22" FULL SIZE SPARE WHEEL
Wade Sensing
Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin Matte
Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack
Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
360 Degree Surround Camera
Requires Subscription
Protection Pack
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio
CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC
Extended Grand Black Veneer
CLIMATE FRONT & REAR SEATS
RADIO: MERIDIAN SIGNATURE SOUND SYSTEM (1700W)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
WHEELS: 21" GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 9011)
16-WAY HEATED/COOLED HST FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY
GREY ANODIZED BRAKE CALIPERS W/LAND ROVER SCRIPT
ON/OFF-ROAD PACK
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS
EBONY/EBONYEBONY/EBONY
PIMENTO/EB/PIMENTO/CIRRUS
8" REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
EB/ECLPS/EB/ECLPS/CIRRUS
EB/ECLPS/EB/ECLPS/EBONY
IVRY/EBNY/EBNY/IVRY/IVRY
IVRY/EBNY/EBNY/IVRY/EBNY
SPECIAL EFFECT METALLIC PAINTS - GLOSS
SPECIAL EFFECT METALLIC PAINTS - SATIN MATTE
FIXED TUBE SIDE STEPS
16-WAY HEAT/COOL FR SEATS W/MEMORY & WING HEADRESTS
PIMENTO/EBN/EBN/PIM/EBN
HST WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
WHEELS: 22" GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5086)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover