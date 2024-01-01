$61,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
SPORT
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
SPORT
Location
Go Nissan North
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
$61,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,878 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the midsize luxury SUV segment, offering a seamless fusion of opulence, capability, and cutting-edge technology. Distinguished by its sleek and athletic exterior design, the Range Rover Sport HST commands attention with its commanding presence and signature Range Rover styling cues. Under the hood, the HST model is powered by a potent 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, delivering a robust 395 horsepower and providing impressive acceleration and efficiency. Inside the lavishly appointed cabin, the Range Rover Sport HST envelops occupants in premium comfort and refinement, featuring Windsor leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and four-zone automatic climate control. The HST trim level comes generously equipped with an array of advanced features, including a dual-screen Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, a power tailgate, and a suite of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. With its combination of luxurious appointments, dynamic performance, and advanced technology features, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST offers an unparalleled driving experience for those seeking the ultimate in luxury and capability.At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed Business*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Nissan North
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Go Nissan North
Go Nissan North
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2962