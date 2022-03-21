Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

16,456 KM

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

16,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8687534
  • Stock #: PT74808
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM7L0774808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed AutomaticActive Cruise Control, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leatherette Upholstery, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

