2020 Mazda CX-5
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
- Listing ID: 8687534
- Stock #: PT74808
- VIN: JM3KFBCM7L0774808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed AutomaticActive Cruise Control, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leatherette Upholstery, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
