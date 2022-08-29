2020 Mazda MAZDA6

$26,997.84 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 1 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9215722

9215722 Stock #: PJ23597

PJ23597 VIN: JM1GL1UM1L1523597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,142 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

