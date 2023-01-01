Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

39,113 KM

$55,991

+ tax & licensing
$55,991

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$55,991

+ taxes & licensing

39,113KM
Used
  Stock #: 22R173885A
  VIN: W1KZF6JB0LA840714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,113 KM

Vehicle Description

22R17385A 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 in black, with VIN W1KZF6JB0LA840714, is a luxurious and high-performance sedan that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. With its elegant design and powerful engine, this vehicle delivers a refined driving experience. Under the hood, the E450 is equipped with a potent engine that provides impressive acceleration and smooth power delivery. Its advanced suspension system and precise handling ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride, whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating city streets. Inside the cabin, you'll find a meticulously crafted interior with premium materials and advanced features. The E450 offers a spacious and comfortable seating arrangement, along with state-of-the-art technology such as a large infotainment display, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system, delivering an immersive driving experience. The E450 also prioritizes safety, with a range of advanced driver-assistance features that enhance your peace of mind on the road. These features may include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and luxurious features, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 in black is a standout choice for those seeking a sophisticated and exhilarating driving experience. It effortlessly combines elegance, comfort, and advanced technology to provide a truly refined driving experience.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Comfort Package
Soft Close Doors
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
115V Power Socket
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Intelligent Drive Package
9-Speed A/T
Windshield Heater
Night Package
ARTICO Leather Dashboard
Sun Protection Package
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Metal Weave Trim
Rear Collision Mitigation
Polar White
designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim
Acoustic Comfort Package
Requires Subscription
Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery
designo Black DINAMICA Headliner
Obsidian Black Metallic
Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats
Trapeze Cut Aluminum Trim
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery
SELENITE GREY METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Dark Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim
WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-SPOKE
WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE
WHEELS: 18" MB 5-SPOKE
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
AIR BODY CONTROL
Brown Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim
Brown High-Gloss Ash Wood Trim
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System
Burl High-Gloss Walnut Wood Trim
WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE BICOLOUR
DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC
DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE BRIGHT
DESIGNO SELENITE GREY MAGNO
BLACK/TITANIUM GREY PEARL
DESIGNO MACCHIATO BEIGE DINAMICA HEADLINER
NUT BROWN/BLACK
MACCHIATO BEIGE/YACHT BLU
MACCHIATO BEIGE/SDLE BRWN
WHEELS: 18" MB TWIN 5-SPOKE (66R)
WHEELS: 19" MB 10-SPOKE
WHEELS: 18" MB TWIN 5-SPOKE
WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-SPOKE BICOLOUR
MACCHIATO BEIGE/BLACK
NUT BROWN/BROWN
MACCHIATO BEIGE/BROWN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

