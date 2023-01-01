$55,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3031
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
$55,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9973430
- Stock #: 22R173885A
- VIN: W1KZF6JB0LA840714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22R173885A
- Mileage 39,113 KM
Vehicle Description
22R17385A 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 in black, with VIN W1KZF6JB0LA840714, is a luxurious and high-performance sedan that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. With its elegant design and powerful engine, this vehicle delivers a refined driving experience. Under the hood, the E450 is equipped with a potent engine that provides impressive acceleration and smooth power delivery. Its advanced suspension system and precise handling ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride, whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating city streets. Inside the cabin, you'll find a meticulously crafted interior with premium materials and advanced features. The E450 offers a spacious and comfortable seating arrangement, along with state-of-the-art technology such as a large infotainment display, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system, delivering an immersive driving experience. The E450 also prioritizes safety, with a range of advanced driver-assistance features that enhance your peace of mind on the road. These features may include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and luxurious features, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 in black is a standout choice for those seeking a sophisticated and exhilarating driving experience. It effortlessly combines elegance, comfort, and advanced technology to provide a truly refined driving experience.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Trim
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.