Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

12,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

BRABUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

BRABUS

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226259
  • Stock #: SOLD
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ8LX362193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

G

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

2012 Ford Transit Co...
 213,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 Mercedes-Benz M...
 228,000 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic
2011 Smart fortwo 2D...
 161,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory