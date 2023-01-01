$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
BRABUS
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
12,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10226259
- Stock #: SOLD
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ8LX362193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
G
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
