2020 Nissan Kicks

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8187969

8187969 Stock #: 12147A

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,502 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Rear Collision Mitigation Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.