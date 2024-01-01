Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

111,748 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

111,748KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC715138

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PK15138
  • Mileage 111,748 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Bumper Protector
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
GUN METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE
MAGNETIC BLACK METALLIC
CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC
PACKAGE SE00 W/SPECIAL EDITION
Requires Subscription
Rear USB Ports
PACKAGE SE10 W/SPECIAL EDITION
SCARLET EMBER PEARL
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

