2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
111,748KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC715138
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PK15138
- Mileage 111,748 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Bumper Protector
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
GUN METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE
MAGNETIC BLACK METALLIC
CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC
PACKAGE SE00 W/SPECIAL EDITION
Requires Subscription
Rear USB Ports
PACKAGE SE10 W/SPECIAL EDITION
SCARLET EMBER PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Email Infiniti South Edmonton
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
Call Dealer
844-242-XXXX(click to show)
