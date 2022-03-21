Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

141,128 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

AWD SV

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

141,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6LC744827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,128 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

 

2020 NISSAN ROUGE SV ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.5 LITER 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS POWER SEAT FOG LIGHTS REAR AUTOMATIC BRAKING SYSTEM LANE DEPARTURE BLIND SPOT WARNING PRO PILOT ASSIST ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS MANY MORE IPTIONS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.5L
L/100Km City: 9.6
L/100Km Hwy: 7.5

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

