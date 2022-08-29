Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

122,000 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1662930322
  2. 1662930311
  3. 1662930311
  4. 1662930311
  5. 1662930311
  6. 1662930311
  7. 1662930313
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2013 Chrysler Town &...
 120,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra
119,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Sonata ...
 188,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory