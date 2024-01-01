$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Polaris Ranger 1000
EPS $118 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS is a powerful and versatile side-by-side, built for both work and adventure. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine, it provides exceptional power, torque, and smooth performance, ideal for hauling heavy loads or navigating rugged terrains. This model is equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS), providing responsive handling and reduced effort while driving. It also comes with a hard enclosed cabin, heating system, and winch, making it perfect for cold weather and tough job sites. The dump box adds even more utility, allowing you to easily transport gear, tools, or materials.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS simple and affordable. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide for a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're using it for heavy-duty work or enjoying the outdoors, this machine is built for durability, comfort, and unmatched performance.
Western Drives
780-474-6259