2020 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Mud with the 2020 Polaris RZR High Lifter XP
Built for extreme off-road adventures, the 2020 Polaris RZR High Lifter XP is your ultimate mud machine. Equipped with a robust 110 HP ProStar 1000 H.O. engine and high-clearance suspension, this 2-seater is designed to tackle the toughest trails and deepest bogs with ease. Its snorkeled intake and venting system ensure peak performance even in the wettest conditions, while 29.5-inch high-lifter tires and arched A-arms deliver unbeatable ground clearance and traction.
The RZR High Lifter XP combines rugged durability with a sleek, aggressive design, featuring blacked-out accents and a commanding stance that turns heads on any trail. Whether you're powering through mud pits or exploring rugged terrain, this machine is ready to dominate.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take the 2020 Polaris RZR High Lifter XP home today with easy financing options tailored to your budget. Enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for ultimate convenience. Don't miss your chance to own this off-road legend—contact us now to learn more or to book a test ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
