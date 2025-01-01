$CALL+ GST
2020 Polaris RZR
XP TURBO
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Polaris RZR XP Turbo is engineered for riders who crave speed, strength, and control in the most demanding off-road environments. Powered by a 168 HP Turbocharged ProStar engine, this machine delivers heart-pounding acceleration and proven reliability — whether you're blasting through dunes, climbing rock faces, or pushing the limits on wide-open trails.
With a 64-inch stance, Walker Evans Racing® needle shocks, and 20"/21" of suspension travel, the RZR XP Turbo soaks up harsh terrain while keeping you stable, planted, and in command. The High Performance AWD system reacts instantly to changing traction, giving you control and confidence through tight corners and rough conditions.
Designed with a tough, aggressive chassis, 29” Maxxis Bighorn tires, and 14” of ground clearance, this RZR is ready for anything the backcountry can throw at it. Inside, you get bolstered bucket seats, a performance-focused cockpit, and Polaris’s signature ride quality built for all-day adventures.
Contact us now for pricing, financing, and fast delivery across Canada. The 2020 RZR XP Turbo — pure power, razor-sharp control, and off-road capability at its finest.
7 Nations Power Sports
780-781-1511