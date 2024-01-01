Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The <strong>2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail</strong> is built for rugged performance and comfort, making it ideal for challenging terrains and long rides. Powered by an 850cc ProStar engine, it delivers outstanding torque and power, making easy work of steep inclines, mud, and rocky paths. The Trail model comes equipped with upgraded <strong>Electronic Power Steering (EPS)</strong> for smooth handling, improved suspension for a comfortable ride, and durable all-terrain tires designed to tackle any surface. The <strong>high ground clearance</strong> and full skid plate add extra protection and capability, allowing you to confidently navigate tough trails.</p><p>We offer <strong>flexible financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail</strong> accessible and affordable. Plus, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re exploring off-road paths or tackling work tasks, this ATV provides the perfect blend of power, control, and reliability.</p>

2020 Polaris Sportsman 850

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Polaris Sportsman 850

TRAIL $95 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Polaris Sportsman 850

TRAIL $95 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1729975069
  2. 1729975070
  3. 1729975071
  4. 1729975072
  5. 1729975073
  6. 1729975075
  7. 1729975076
  8. 1729975077
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail is built for rugged performance and comfort, making it ideal for challenging terrains and long rides. Powered by an 850cc ProStar engine, it delivers outstanding torque and power, making easy work of steep inclines, mud, and rocky paths. The Trail model comes equipped with upgraded Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for smooth handling, improved suspension for a comfortable ride, and durable all-terrain tires designed to tackle any surface. The high ground clearance and full skid plate add extra protection and capability, allowing you to confidently navigate tough trails.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail accessible and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re exploring off-road paths or tackling work tasks, this ATV provides the perfect blend of power, control, and reliability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2018 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS $116 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS $116 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS $118 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS $118 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Rubicon $88 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Honda Rubicon $88 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2020 Polaris Sportsman 850