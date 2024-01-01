$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Polaris Sportsman 850
TRAIL $95 B/W
2020 Polaris Sportsman 850
TRAIL $95 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail is built for rugged performance and comfort, making it ideal for challenging terrains and long rides. Powered by an 850cc ProStar engine, it delivers outstanding torque and power, making easy work of steep inclines, mud, and rocky paths. The Trail model comes equipped with upgraded Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for smooth handling, improved suspension for a comfortable ride, and durable all-terrain tires designed to tackle any surface. The high ground clearance and full skid plate add extra protection and capability, allowing you to confidently navigate tough trails.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail accessible and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re exploring off-road paths or tackling work tasks, this ATV provides the perfect blend of power, control, and reliability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259