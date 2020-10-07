+ taxes & licensing
Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2026 | CABRIOLET | Carrera S @ 443HP | RWD | PDK Automatic | Premium PKG | Heated & Cooled Seats | Sport PKG | Sport Exhaust | Sport Chrono | Blind-spot Monitors | LED Headlights | BOSE | 360 Cameras | 3M Protection Film | Video Available
Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive
About this CPO 911 (992) Carrera S Cabriolet:
We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, finished in Black exterior with Black leather interior.
This 911 has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Coverage runs until January 31st, 2026*
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Package, heated & cooled seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, BOSE surround sound, 360-degree surround view cameras, LED headlights, Lane Change Assist (blind-spot monitors), ambient lighting, Sport Package (Sport Exhaust, Sport Chrono, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)), keyless entry, 3M rock protection film, 20/21” RS Spyder wheels, and much more!
Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!
Option List:
