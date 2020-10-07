Menu
2020 Porsche 911

15 KM

$167,271

+ tax & licensing
$167,271

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet | CPO | Ext. Warranty | Premium PKG | Sport PKG

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet | CPO | Ext. Warranty | Premium PKG | Sport PKG

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$167,271

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6025110
  Stock #: 20CAR2577
  VIN: WP0CB2A92LS262577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20CAR2577
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2026 | CABRIOLET | Carrera S @ 443HP | RWD | PDK Automatic | Premium PKG | Heated & Cooled Seats | Sport PKG | Sport Exhaust | Sport Chrono | Blind-spot Monitors | LED Headlights | BOSE | 360 Cameras | 3M Protection Film | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this CPO 911 (992) Carrera S Cabriolet:

We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, finished in Black exterior with Black leather interior.

This 911 has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Coverage runs until January 31st, 2026*

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Package, heated & cooled seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, BOSE surround sound, 360-degree surround view cameras, LED headlights, Lane Change Assist (blind-spot monitors), ambient lighting, Sport Package (Sport Exhaust, Sport Chrono, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)), keyless entry, 3M rock protection film, 20/21” RS Spyder wheels, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

 

Option List:

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
SPORT PACKAGE
Navigation System
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Night Vision
Power Folding Mirrors
Ac
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bose Surround Sound System
BLACK LEATHER
Active suspension
A/T
Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
All Wheel Steering
WiFi Hotspot
PDI
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Cabriolet Roof in Black
Lane Change Assist
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
PDIS
ATT
LANE KEEP ASSIST W/SPEED LIMIT INDICATOR
Requires Subscription
LED-HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM (PDLS)
JET BLACK MET
SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/TAILPIPES IN SILVER
WHEELS: 20" FRONT/21" REAR RS SPYDER DESIGN

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

