Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2025 | Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | Premium Plus | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | BOSE | Panoramic Roof | Keyless | Apple CarPlay | Adaptive Cruise | Blind-spot | Video Available
About this CPO Macan:
We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2020 Porsche Macan, finished in Jet Black metallic exterior with Black leather interior.
This Macan has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Coverage runs until October 18th, 2025*
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Plus Package (highest available upgrade for luxury/convenience features), heated & cooled 14-way power leather front seats w/ memory, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, BOSE surround sound, blind-spot monitors, panoramic roof, reverse camera, adaptive cruise, and much more!
Competitive Financing & Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!
