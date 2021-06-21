Menu
2020 Porsche Macan

30,716 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2020 Porsche Macan

2020 Porsche Macan

CPO | Ext. Warranty | Premium PLUS | Adaptive Cruise

2020 Porsche Macan

CPO | Ext. Warranty | Premium PLUS | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,716KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7491285
  Stock #: 21MAC1799A
  VIN: WP1AA2A58LLB02218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2025 | Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | Premium Plus | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | BOSE | Panoramic Roof | Keyless | Apple CarPlay | Adaptive Cruise | Blind-spot | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this CPO Macan:

We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2020 Porsche Macan, finished in Jet Black metallic exterior with Black leather interior.

This Macan has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Coverage runs until October 18th, 2025*

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Plus Package (highest available upgrade for luxury/convenience features), heated & cooled 14-way power leather front seats w/ memory, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, BOSE surround sound, blind-spot monitors, panoramic roof, reverse camera, adaptive cruise, and much more!

Competitive Financing & Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

