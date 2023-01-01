Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota 4Runner

119,194 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 10403670
  2. 10403670
  3. 10403670
  4. 10403670
  5. 10403670
  6. 10403670
  7. 10403670
  8. 10403670
  9. 10403670
  10. 10403670
  11. 10403670
  12. 10403670
  13. 10403670
  14. 10403670
  15. 10403670
  16. 10403670
  17. 10403670
  18. 10403670
  19. 10403670
  20. 10403670
  21. 10403670
  22. 10403670
  23. 10403670
  24. 10403670
Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403670
  • Stock #: PW0075
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0L5810075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0075
  • Mileage 119,194 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
Redwood
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
barcelona red metallic
classic silver metallic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
NAUTICAL BLUE METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
SofTex Seats
4Runner TRD Off Road Package
4Runner Nightshade Package
4Runner SR5 Grade
4Runner TRD Pro Package
4Runner Limited Package
4Runner Venture Package
BLIZZARD PEARL
Front collision mitigation
ARMY GREEN
SAND BEIGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,027 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner
119,194 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 7 Series
78,705 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory