2020 Toyota 4Runner

$48,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 1 9 4 K M Used

PW0075 VIN: JTEBU5JR0L5810075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,194 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics BLACK Redwood Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T barcelona red metallic classic silver metallic Generic Sun/Moonroof MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC NAUTICAL BLUE METALLIC SUPER WHITE Requires Subscription MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC SofTex Seats 4Runner TRD Off Road Package 4Runner Nightshade Package 4Runner SR5 Grade 4Runner TRD Pro Package 4Runner Limited Package 4Runner Venture Package BLIZZARD PEARL Front collision mitigation ARMY GREEN SAND BEIGE

