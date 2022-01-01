2020 Toyota 4Runner

- Listing ID: 8131696
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
30,238 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Front collision mitigation
