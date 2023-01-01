2020 Toyota RAV4

$38,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 0 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10408875

10408875 Stock #: PC3714

PC3714 VIN: 2T3R1RFV4LC063714

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC3714

Mileage 52,022 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cloth Seat Trim Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics BLACK Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights SILVER SKY METALLIC Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC SofTex Seat Trim SUPER WHITE BLUEPRINT Requires Subscription MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC RAV4 XLE Grade RAV4 XLE Premium Package RUBY FLARE PEARL Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.