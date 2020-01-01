2020 Toyota RAV4

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

ABS Brakes

Power Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Child Safety Locks

Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

KEYLESS REMOTE

Compact Spare Tire

Remote Trunk Release

Front Floor Mats

Rear Floor Mats

Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

MEMORY SEAT

Power Driver Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Mud Flaps

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

BACKUP CAMERA

Wheel Locks

Driver Lumbar

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

USB port

MP3 COMPATIBLE

Electronic Climate Control

Pass through rear seat

Electrochromic Rear View Mirror

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Steering Wheel Stereo Controls

Navigation System -OEM

Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM

Driver Side Curtain Airbag

Passenger Side Curtain Airbag

Driver Side Impact Airbag

Alarm Fob -OEM

Center Seat Armrest

Passenger Side Impact Airbag

Hands Free Communication

Jack

Not Equipped for Third Row Seat

Owner Manual

Tinted Windows -Aftermarket

Anti Theft System -Aftermarket

Power Rear Side Windows

Cargo Cover -Interior

Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket

Blind spot information system

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Push-Start Ignition

Collision Mitigation Braking System

Road Departure Mitigation System

