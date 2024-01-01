Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

66,045 KM

$48,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$48,997

+ taxes & licensing

66,045KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN8LX051268

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ51268
  • Mileage 66,045 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
SILVER SKY METALLIC
barcelona red metallic
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
CEMENT GREY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
TRD Pro Leather Seat Trim
Tacoma TRD Pro Package
Tacoma TRD Sport Premium Grade
Front collision mitigation
VOODOO BLUE
Driver Monitoring
ARMY GREEN
BLACK/GUN METAL
TACOMA TRD PRO PACKAGE W/DESERT AIR INTAKE

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

$48,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2020 Toyota Tacoma