Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

31,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DBL AT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DBL AT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7195856
  • Stock #: 11693A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2019 Lexus ES
 0 KM
$41,289 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Gs...
 72,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 2,899 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory