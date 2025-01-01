Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Windshield, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

118,008 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline, Htd Seats, BU Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13174652

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline, Htd Seats, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1763076001489
  2. 1763076001960
  3. 1763076002408
  4. 1763076002821
  5. 1763076003294
  6. 1763076003736
  7. 1763076004151
  8. 1763076004607
  9. 1763076005039
  10. 1763076005449
  11. 1763076005875
  12. 1763076006756
  13. 1763076007173
  14. 1763076007590
  15. 1763076008002
  16. 1763076008387
  17. 1763076008812
  18. 1763076009220
  19. 1763076009634
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWCB7BU4LM010285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0147
  • Mileage 118,008 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Windshield, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2019 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred Leather, BU Cam, Remote for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred Leather, BU Cam, Remote 79,418 KM $18,500 + GST
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Remote, Htd Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Remote, Htd Seats, BU Cam 102,958 KM $19,750 + GST
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Blin for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Blin 80,578 KM $22,888 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2020 Volkswagen Jetta