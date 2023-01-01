Menu
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

2021 Audi SQ5

25,045 KM

$59,907

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5

2021 Audi SQ5

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$59,907

+ taxes & licensing

25,045KM
Used
VIN WA1C4AFYXM2000788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW12057
  • Mileage 25,045 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details. At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Please come visit us at: 14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5A Edmonton, AB Phone: 7804843000

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Active suspension
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Comfort Interior Package
S Adaptive Air Suspension
Rear Collision Mitigation
MAGMA RED
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
IBIS WHITE
QUATTRO W/SPORT DIFFERENTIAL
CARBON ATLAS INLAY
NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC
AUDI PHONE BOX
DAYTONA GREY PEARL EFFECT
Flat bottom steering wheel
QUANTUM GREY
FLORET SILVER METALLIC
ULTRA BLUE METALLIC
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST W/INTEGRATED TAILPIPES
OLED TAILLIGHTS
DISTRICT GREEN METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
ROTOR GRAY
HOXTON LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
WHEELS: 8.5J X 21" 5-V-SPOKE DESIGN
WHEELS: 8.5J X 21" 5-ARM OFFROAD DESIGN

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$59,907

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

2021 Audi SQ5