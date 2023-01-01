$59,907+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5
2021 Audi SQ5
Location
Norden Volkswagen
14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2963
$59,907
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW12057
- Mileage 25,045 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5AEdmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norden Volkswagen
Email Norden Volkswagen
Norden Volkswagen
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2963