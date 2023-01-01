Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW X2

18,564 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X2

2021 BMW X2

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X2

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10225386
  2. 10225386
  3. 10225386
  4. 10225386
  5. 10225386
  6. 10225386
  7. 10225386
  8. 10225386
  9. 10225386
  10. 10225386
  11. 10225386
  12. 10225386
  13. 10225386
  14. 10225386
  15. 10225386
  16. 10225386
  17. 10225386
  18. 10225386
  19. 10225386
  20. 10225386
  21. 10225386
  22. 10225386
  23. 10225386
  24. 10225386
  25. 10225386
  26. 10225386
  27. 10225386
  28. 10225386
  29. 10225386
  30. 10225386
  31. 10225386
  32. 10225386
  33. 10225386
  34. 10225386
  35. 10225386
  36. 10225386
  37. 10225386
  38. 10225386
  39. 10225386
  40. 10225386
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225386
  • Stock #: PA19061
  • VIN: WBXYJ1C06M5T19061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Leatherette Upholstery
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Harman/Kardon Sound System
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
M SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
Automatic Trunk
Smoker's Package
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Black Mirror Caps
Bluetooth Connection
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Premium Package Enhanced
Black High Gloss Roof Rails
Mineral White Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Premium Package Essential
Glacier Silver Metallic
Mineral Grey Metallic
Driving Assistant Plus
Dynamic Damper Control
Oak Grain Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight
Fineline Stream Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight
Phytonic Blue Metallic
MISANO BLUE METALLIC
MAGMA RED
Requires Subscription
Sunset Orange Metallic
Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB
M Sport Brakes
JET BLACK NON-METALLIC
Storm Bay Metallic
ALUMINUM HEXAGON TRIM W/MATTE BLUE HIGHLIGHT
Perforated Dakota Leather Upholstery
Front collision mitigation
HIGH-GLOSS BLACK TRIM W/SATIN CHROME HIGHLIGHT
BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM W/CHROME HIGHLIGHT
WHEELS: 19" X 8" LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 511)
WHEELS: 19" X 8" M LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 715M)
MOCHA
WHEELS: 20" X 8" M LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 716M)
GALVANIC GOLD METALLIC
OYSTER
BLACK W/BLUE STITCHING
INTERIOR & EXTERIOR MIRROR PACKAGE
ANTHRACITE ALUMINUM HEXAGON TRIM
TIRES: 225/40R20 PERFORMANCE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2021 BMW X2
18,564 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura MDX
45,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge
72,203 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory