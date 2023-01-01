$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kentwood Ford
855-996-3024
2021 BMW X2
2021 BMW X2
Location
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
855-996-3024
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,564KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10225386
- Stock #: PA19061
- VIN: WBXYJ1C06M5T19061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,564 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Leatherette Upholstery
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Harman/Kardon Sound System
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
M SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
Automatic Trunk
Smoker's Package
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Black Mirror Caps
Bluetooth Connection
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Premium Package Enhanced
Black High Gloss Roof Rails
Mineral White Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Premium Package Essential
Glacier Silver Metallic
Mineral Grey Metallic
Driving Assistant Plus
Dynamic Damper Control
Oak Grain Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight
Fineline Stream Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight
Phytonic Blue Metallic
MISANO BLUE METALLIC
MAGMA RED
Requires Subscription
Sunset Orange Metallic
Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB
M Sport Brakes
JET BLACK NON-METALLIC
Storm Bay Metallic
ALUMINUM HEXAGON TRIM W/MATTE BLUE HIGHLIGHT
Perforated Dakota Leather Upholstery
Front collision mitigation
HIGH-GLOSS BLACK TRIM W/SATIN CHROME HIGHLIGHT
BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM W/CHROME HIGHLIGHT
WHEELS: 19" X 8" LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 511)
WHEELS: 19" X 8" M LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 715M)
MOCHA
WHEELS: 20" X 8" M LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 716M)
GALVANIC GOLD METALLIC
OYSTER
BLACK W/BLUE STITCHING
INTERIOR & EXTERIOR MIRROR PACKAGE
ANTHRACITE ALUMINUM HEXAGON TRIM
TIRES: 225/40R20 PERFORMANCE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kentwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9