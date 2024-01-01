$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
SPORT DPS $120 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CANAM Maverick 1000 Sport is a high-performance side-by-side designed for those who crave adventure and excitement. Powered by a robust 1000cc engine, this machine delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tackling rugged trails, sand dunes, and challenging terrains with ease. The Maverick 1000 Sport is equipped with an advanced suspension system and a durable chassis, ensuring a smooth and stable ride even in the most demanding conditions. With its aggressive design and cutting-edge features, this side-by-side is perfect for enthusiasts who seek both thrill and reliability in their off-road experiences.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CANAM Maverick 1000 Sport simple and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tearing through trails, exploring wild landscapes, or enjoying high-speed adventures, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and rugged reliability with the 2021 CANAM Maverick 1000 Sport.
