$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 CAN AM Other
OUTLANDER 1000 XMR $114 B/W
2021 CAN AM Other
OUTLANDER 1000 XMR $114 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CANAM Outlander 1000 XMR is a premium ATV designed for enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance and durability. Powered by a robust 1000cc engine, this vehicle delivers exceptional power and torque, making it ideal for conquering the most challenging terrains. Its advanced suspension system and rugged construction ensure a smooth and stable ride, whether you're navigating through mud, rocks, or trails. With low kilometers and in excellent condition, this ATV has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CANAM Outlander 1000 XMR easy and accessible. Additionally, benefit from our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling demanding trails, handling heavy-duty tasks, or enjoying recreational rides, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2021 CANAM Outlander 1000 XMR.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259