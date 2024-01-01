2021 CAN AM Other

Menu
<p>The <strong>2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT</strong> is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for both solo and two-up riding. Powered by an 850cc Rotax V-twin engine, it delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tackling tough trails and rugged terrain. This model features a <strong>two-up seat</strong>, ensuring comfort and stability for both the rider and passenger. Equipped with the XT package, the Outlander 850 MAX XT comes with added features like a heavy-duty front bumper, handguards, and a powerful <strong>winch</strong> for added utility. Its advanced suspension and power steering provide smooth handling, ensuring a comfortable ride even on the roughest terrain.</p><p>We offer flexible <strong>financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT</strong> easy and affordable. Additionally, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether youre exploring off-road trails or handling heavy-duty tasks, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding performance, durability, and versatility. Dont miss out on owning this high-performance machine with the <strong>2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT.</strong></p>

Details Description

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for both solo and two-up riding. Powered by an 850cc Rotax V-twin engine, it delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tackling tough trails and rugged terrain. This model features a two-up seat, ensuring comfort and stability for both the rider and passenger. Equipped with the XT package, the Outlander 850 MAX XT comes with added features like a heavy-duty front bumper, handguards, and a powerful winch for added utility. Its advanced suspension and power steering provide smooth handling, ensuring a comfortable ride even on the roughest terrain.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT easy and affordable. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're exploring off-road trails or handling heavy-duty tasks, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding performance, durability, and versatility. Don't miss out on owning this high-performance machine with the 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT.

