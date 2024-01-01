2021 CAN AM Other

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for both solo and two-up riding. Powered by an 850cc Rotax V-twin engine, it delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tackling tough trails and rugged terrain. This model features a two-up seat, ensuring comfort and stability for both the rider and passenger. Equipped with the XT package, the Outlander 850 MAX XT comes with added features like a heavy-duty front bumper, handguards, and a powerful winch for added utility. Its advanced suspension and power steering provide smooth handling, ensuring a comfortable ride even on the roughest terrain.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT easy and affordable. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're exploring off-road trails or handling heavy-duty tasks, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding performance, durability, and versatility. Don't miss out on owning this high-performance machine with the 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 MAX XT.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
