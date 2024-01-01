$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT
2021 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of off-road excellence with the 2021 Can-Am Outlander 650 Max XT DPS. This ATV combines power and precision, featuring a robust 650cc engine that effortlessly tackles challenging terrains. The Max XT edition offers extended seating, accommodating riders and passengers for an exhilarating off-road journey. Equipped with Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for enhanced handling and control, this ATV ensures a smooth and responsive ride, making it a top choice for both recreational enthusiasts and those with demanding work tasks.
Elevating your comfort in cold climates, the 2021 Can-Am Outlander 650 Max XT comes with heated handlebars, providing warmth and convenience during your rides. To further enhance your ownership experience, take advantage of our hassle-free delivery service, bringing this exceptional ATV right to your doorstep. With its combination of power, advanced features, and the convenience of heated handlebars, the Can-Am Outlander 650 Max XT DPS sets a new standard in off-road exploration, and with our delivery service, you can start your adventure from the comfort of your own home.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Western Drives
780-474-6259