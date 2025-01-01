$CALL+ GST
2021 Can-Am Outlander 450
2021 Can-Am Outlander 450
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Can-Am Outlander 450 is built to deliver dependable performance, confident handling, and everyday versatility. Powered by a 427cc single-cylinder Rotax engine producing 38 HP, this ATV offers smooth power delivery and reliable torque for both work and recreational riding.
Purpose-built for all-around capability, the Outlander 450 features a fully independent suspension system with double A-arms up front and Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension, providing a smooth, controlled ride over uneven terrain. With selectable 2WD/4WD and Visco-Lok auto-locking front differential, it ensures traction when the terrain gets challenging.
With 25” tires on steel wheels and 10.5” of ground clearance, the Outlander 450 can handle trails, mud, and rocky paths with ease. Its sturdy racks and 1,300-lb towing capacity make it a practical workhorse, while its nimble chassis gives it excellent maneuverability on tight trails.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge display, rugged bodywork, and comfortable ergonomics designed for all-day use. Inside, you’ll find the reliable build quality and performance that Can-Am is known for.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports
Email 7 Nations Power Sports
7 Nations Power Sports
Call Dealer
780-781-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-781-1511