Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2021 CAN AM Outlander 650 Max XT is a premium ATV designed for those who crave power and versatility. With only 105 kilometers on the odometer, this nearly-new vehicle features a potent 650cc engine, delivering exceptional performance and reliability. The Max XT model offers enhanced comfort and stability, thanks to its extended chassis and advanced suspension system, making it perfect for both rugged trails and smooth rides. Each unit is thoroughly inspected to ensure it meets the highest standards of quality and performance.</p><p>We provide flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CAN AM Outlander 650 Max XT a seamless process. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchase experience. Whether youre navigating challenging terrains or enjoying a leisurely ride, this ATV is designed to offer an outstanding experience. Dont miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, comfort, and durability with the 2021 CAN AM Outlander 650 Max XT.</p>

2021 Can-Am Outlander 650 XT EPS

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Can-Am Outlander 650 XT EPS

$103 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Can-Am Outlander 650 XT EPS

$103 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1722889430
  2. 1722889432
  3. 1722889434
  4. 1722889436
  5. 1722889438
  6. 1722889441
  7. 1722889443
  8. 1722889445
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2021 CAN AM Outlander 650 Max XT is a premium ATV designed for those who crave power and versatility. With only 105 kilometers on the odometer, this nearly-new vehicle features a potent 650cc engine, delivering exceptional performance and reliability. The Max XT model offers enhanced comfort and stability, thanks to its extended chassis and advanced suspension system, making it perfect for both rugged trails and smooth rides. Each unit is thoroughly inspected to ensure it meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

We provide flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CAN AM Outlander 650 Max XT a seamless process. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchase experience. Whether you're navigating challenging terrains or enjoying a leisurely ride, this ATV is designed to offer an outstanding experience. Don't miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, comfort, and durability with the 2021 CAN AM Outlander 650 Max XT.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TURBO for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TURBO 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Polaris ATV SPORTSMAN 570 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris ATV SPORTSMAN 570 215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Polaris ATV RZR 900 EFI for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Polaris ATV RZR 900 EFI 714 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2021 Can-Am Outlander 650 XT EPS