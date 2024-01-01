$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
$103
2021 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
$103
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour NEON
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR is a premium ATV built for serious off-road enthusiasts who demand exceptional power and performance. Equipped with a potent 850cc engine, this machine delivers incredible torque and acceleration, making it ideal for conquering the toughest terrains, including deep mud and rugged trails. The XMR model is specifically designed for extreme conditions, featuring a snorkeled air intake, relocated radiator, and aggressive tires to ensure maximum performance in the most challenging environments. With its advanced suspension system and durable construction, the Outlander 850 XMR offers a smooth and controlled ride, making every adventure an exhilarating experience. Fully inspected and in excellent condition, this ATV is ready to meet your off-road needs.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling the most demanding trails, navigating through mud, or seeking an adrenaline-filled ride, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional durability and performance. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and rugged reliability with the 2021 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259