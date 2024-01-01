$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 CAN AM Outlander650 XMR EPS
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour NEON
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CANAM Outlander 650 XMR is a rugged and high-performance ATV designed for tackling the most challenging off-road conditions. Powered by a 650cc Rotax engine, this ATV delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it perfect for conquering deep mud, rough trails, and extreme terrain. The XMR model is specifically built for mudding, featuring a snorkeled air intake, a relocated radiator, and aggressive mud tires to ensure peak performance in wet, swampy environments. With its advanced suspension system and durable construction, the Outlander 650 XMR offers a smooth, controlled ride while withstanding the toughest conditions.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 CANAM Outlander 650 XMR easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and convenient purchasing experience. Whether you're navigating muddy trails, exploring off-road landscapes, or tackling tough tasks, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a high-quality, mud-ready machine with the 2021 CANAM Outlander 650 XMR.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Western Drives
