2021 CF Moto CFORCE 400

59 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

59KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9394783
  • Stock #: 22-0159
  • VIN: L9NACMV36M1702007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22-0159
  • Mileage 59 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

