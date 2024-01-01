$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 CFMOTO 800 TRAIL Z FORCE
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail is a powerful and compact side-by-side designed for navigating narrow trails and rugged terrains with ease. Powered by an 800cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing around 62 horsepower, this model offers ample power for both recreational and light utility use. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with selectable 2WD/4WD modes and a locking differential, providing excellent traction and control on rough trails. The ZForce 800 Trail’s compact 50-inch width allows it to maneuver through tight spaces where wider UTVs might struggle, making it an excellent choice for exploring dense forests or narrow off-road paths.
Designed with comfort and durability in mind, the ZForce 800 Trail includes dual A-arm independent suspension, offering 11.2 inches of ground clearance for a smooth and stable ride on uneven terrain. The vehicle comes with a standard 3,000-lb winch, full skid plates, and 26-inch tires for added resilience and versatility. Its digital display keeps riders informed on speed, fuel levels, and other vital stats, while the sport-style seats and adjustable steering wheel add to driver comfort. Overall, the 2021 CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail combines performance, maneuverability, and practical features, making it a solid choice for both trail enthusiasts and utility users.
Western Drives
