Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2021 CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail is a powerful and compact side-by-side designed for navigating narrow trails and rugged terrains with ease. Powered by an 800cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing around 62 horsepower, this model offers ample power for both recreational and light utility use. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with selectable 2WD/4WD modes and a locking differential, providing excellent traction and control on rough trails. The ZForce 800 Trail’s compact 50-inch width allows it to maneuver through tight spaces where wider UTVs might struggle, making it an excellent choice for exploring dense forests or narrow off-road paths.</p><p>Designed with comfort and durability in mind, the ZForce 800 Trail includes dual A-arm independent suspension, offering 11.2 inches of ground clearance for a smooth and stable ride on uneven terrain. The vehicle comes with a standard 3,000-lb winch, full skid plates, and 26-inch tires for added resilience and versatility. Its digital display keeps riders informed on speed, fuel levels, and other vital stats, while the sport-style seats and adjustable steering wheel add to driver comfort. Overall, the 2021 CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail combines performance, maneuverability, and practical features, making it a solid choice for both trail enthusiasts and utility users.</p>

2021 CFMOTO 800 TRAIL Z FORCE

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 CFMOTO 800 TRAIL Z FORCE

$101 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 CFMOTO 800 TRAIL Z FORCE

$101 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1730766569
  2. 1730766570
  3. 1730766572
  4. 1730766573
  5. 1730766574
  6. 1730766575
  7. 1730766576
  8. 1730766578
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2021 CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail is a powerful and compact side-by-side designed for navigating narrow trails and rugged terrains with ease. Powered by an 800cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing around 62 horsepower, this model offers ample power for both recreational and light utility use. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with selectable 2WD/4WD modes and a locking differential, providing excellent traction and control on rough trails. The ZForce 800 Trail’s compact 50-inch width allows it to maneuver through tight spaces where wider UTVs might struggle, making it an excellent choice for exploring dense forests or narrow off-road paths.

Designed with comfort and durability in mind, the ZForce 800 Trail includes dual A-arm independent suspension, offering 11.2 inches of ground clearance for a smooth and stable ride on uneven terrain. The vehicle comes with a standard 3,000-lb winch, full skid plates, and 26-inch tires for added resilience and versatility. Its digital display keeps riders informed on speed, fuel levels, and other vital stats, while the sport-style seats and adjustable steering wheel add to driver comfort. Overall, the 2021 CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail combines performance, maneuverability, and practical features, making it a solid choice for both trail enthusiasts and utility users.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION $106 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION $106 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 TRAIL $95 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 TRAIL $95 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS $116 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS $116 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2021 CFMOTO 800 TRAIL Z FORCE