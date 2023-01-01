Menu
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

20,147 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,147KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10049850
  Stock #: PT7521
  VIN: 3GNKBJRS6MS534719

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT7521
  Mileage 20,147 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Hitch Guidance

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
2
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
Trailering equipment
3.47 final drive ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry Keypad
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack Cross Rails
Running Boards/Side Steps
License plate front mounting package
Rear Camera Mirror Washer

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Trim

Grille

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
2.0L TURBO
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Chrome
Single
body-colour
BLACK
CARGO PACKAGE
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
3.6L V6
Jet Black
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
SUMMIT WHITE
Front and Rear
Silver ICE Metallic
interior protection package
RED HOT
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
vertical
Audio system
Axle
heavy-duty
9-Speed A/T
9-Speed Automatic
4-Cylinder
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT
retractable
Midnight Blue Metallic
black mesh
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Audio system feature
FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS
Driver Restriction Features
REDLINE EDITION
BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
120-volt
Rear Camera Mirror
bright
Requires Subscription
Interior Luxury Package
True North Plus Package
Bose premium 8-speaker system
CAYENNE ORANGE METALLIC
SIDI
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
HD SURROUND VISION
Black Bowtie Emblems
Floor Liner Package
3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system
custom moulded
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
LPO
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system
USB data ports
Moulded assist steps
Black illuminated front bowtie emblem
Integrated Cargo Liner
GLOSS BLACK EMBLEM KIT
Power Panoramic
PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS
Black Grille Bar
Black Grille Bar Package
CHERRY RED TINTCOAT
IRON GREY METALLIC
PEWTER METALLIC
TRUE NORTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
one type-A and one type-C
Illuminated Front Door Sill Plates
P235/65R18 all-season blackwall
front buckets
P235/55R20 all-season blackwall
Black lug nut and wheel lock kit
18" (45.7 cm) Bright Silver aluminum
electronically-controlled
Midnight/Sport Edition
Front collision mitigation
20" (50.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum wheels
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Redline Decals
DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
Exterior Decal Package
'HIT THE ROAD' PACKAGE
REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITHOUT DVD PLAYER
REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH DVD PLAYER
UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDERS
SET OF 2
UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDER
CARGO AREA ORGANIZER
FRONT CONSOLE ORGANIZER
20" (50.8 cm) chrome aluminum wheels
EMBROIDERED FRONT ROW HEADRESTS
COLLAPSIBLE WITH BOWTIE LOGO
BLACK WITH RED OUTLINE
20" (50.8 CM) TRANSIT
tilt-sliding with power sunshade
PREMIUM ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
PREMIUM ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT
20" (50.8 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
18" (45.7 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
DARK GALVANIZED/LIGHT GALVANIZED
STORAGE OPTIMIZATION PACKAGE
WHEEL CENTER CAPS
GRILLE BAR
BADGES
BLAZER
BODYSIDE LOWER DECAL
BODYSIDE LOWER DECALS
HOOD & LIFTGATE DECALS
PEDAL COVER SET
20" (50.8 CM) BRIGHT SILVER ALUMINUM
SUN AND WHEELS PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

