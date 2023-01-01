2021 Chevrolet Blazer

$42,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 1 4 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,147 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Hitch Guidance Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio 2 Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Keyless Start Trailering equipment 3.47 final drive ratio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Keyless Entry Keypad Temporary spare tire Roof Rack Cross Rails Running Boards/Side Steps License plate front mounting package Rear Camera Mirror Washer Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Grille Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE 2.0L TURBO Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Chrome Single body-colour BLACK CARGO PACKAGE ENGINE TRANSMISSION 3.6L V6 Jet Black Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Bluetooth Connection SEATS Gasoline Fuel SUMMIT WHITE Front and Rear Silver ICE Metallic interior protection package RED HOT Cross-Traffic Alert Tires vertical Audio system Axle heavy-duty 9-Speed A/T 9-Speed Automatic 4-Cylinder IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT retractable Midnight Blue Metallic black mesh Generic Sun/Moonroof Audio system feature FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS Driver Restriction Features REDLINE EDITION BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 120-volt Rear Camera Mirror bright Requires Subscription Interior Luxury Package True North Plus Package Bose premium 8-speaker system CAYENNE ORANGE METALLIC SIDI HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW HD SURROUND VISION Black Bowtie Emblems Floor Liner Package 3.49 final drive ratio Cooling system custom moulded Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system LPO Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system USB data ports Moulded assist steps Black illuminated front bowtie emblem Integrated Cargo Liner GLOSS BLACK EMBLEM KIT Power Panoramic PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS Black Grille Bar Black Grille Bar Package CHERRY RED TINTCOAT IRON GREY METALLIC PEWTER METALLIC TRUE NORTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP one type-A and one type-C Illuminated Front Door Sill Plates P235/65R18 all-season blackwall front buckets P235/55R20 all-season blackwall Black lug nut and wheel lock kit 18" (45.7 cm) Bright Silver aluminum electronically-controlled Midnight/Sport Edition Front collision mitigation 20" (50.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum wheels Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning Redline Decals DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) Exterior Decal Package 'HIT THE ROAD' PACKAGE REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITHOUT DVD PLAYER REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH DVD PLAYER UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDERS SET OF 2 UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDER CARGO AREA ORGANIZER FRONT CONSOLE ORGANIZER 20" (50.8 cm) chrome aluminum wheels EMBROIDERED FRONT ROW HEADRESTS COLLAPSIBLE WITH BOWTIE LOGO BLACK WITH RED OUTLINE 20" (50.8 CM) TRANSIT tilt-sliding with power sunshade PREMIUM ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS PREMIUM ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT 20" (50.8 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM 18" (45.7 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM DARK GALVANIZED/LIGHT GALVANIZED STORAGE OPTIMIZATION PACKAGE WHEEL CENTER CAPS GRILLE BAR BADGES BLAZER BODYSIDE LOWER DECAL BODYSIDE LOWER DECALS HOOD & LIFTGATE DECALS PEDAL COVER SET 20" (50.8 CM) BRIGHT SILVER ALUMINUM SUN AND WHEELS PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

