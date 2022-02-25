$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
- Listing ID: 8415420
- Stock #: PO23391
- VIN: 1G1YB2D48M5123391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2021 Chevrolet Corvette comes well equipt with navigation, backup camera, blind spot monitor, push button start, paddle shifters, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, heads up display, wireless phone charging pad, BOSE sound system, cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic dual climate control, and bluetooth.The convertible seats two on soft light brown leather seats. The driver's seat is power adjustable with power lumbar support and two programmable memory settings.The Corvette is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, paired with a smooth eight speed automatic transmission, producing 495hp and 470lb-ft of torque. Eye-catching and fun to drive, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a great choice for your next vehicle.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
