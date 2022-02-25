Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2,935 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8415420
  • Stock #: PO23391
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D48M5123391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PO23391
  • Mileage 2,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2021 Chevrolet Corvette comes well equipt with navigation, backup camera, blind spot monitor, push button start, paddle shifters, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, heads up display, wireless phone charging pad, BOSE sound system, cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic dual climate control, and bluetooth.The convertible seats two on soft light brown leather seats. The driver's seat is power adjustable with power lumbar support and two programmable memory settings.The Corvette is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, paired with a smooth eight speed automatic transmission, producing 495hp and 470lb-ft of torque. Eye-catching and fun to drive, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a great choice for your next vehicle.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
High Output
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
A/T
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Driver Restriction Features
all-season
Requires Subscription
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation
6.2L V8 DI
Seat belt colour
HIGH-OUTPUT
8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH
INCLUDES MANUAL AND AUTO MODES
19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR 5-OPEN-SPOKE BRIGHT SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
245/35ZR19 FRONT AND 305/30ZR20 REAR
GT1 BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

